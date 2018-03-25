Facebook's Zuckerberg Apologizes For 'Breach of Trust' to Britons

Mark Zuckerberg issued an apology to Britons, which appeared in Sunday publications in British newspapers.
"We have a responsibility to protect your information. If we can't, we don't deserve it," said the advert, signed by the Facebook founder.
Zuckerberg said an app built by a university researcher Alexander Kogan "leaked the Facebook data of millions of people in 2014."
Zuckerberg signature shows stubborn sensual writer but surname looks like numbers #mailonsunday #facebook #MarkZuckerberg #bigsalary pic.twitter.com/k9BdFr4ljJ— Emma Bache (@Emma_Bache) 25 марта 2018 г.
READ MORE: New Trump Aide Got FB User Data-Based Studies From Cambridge Analytica — Report
This comes shortly after allegations that data and political consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica had received information about Facebook users through a personality app developed by Cambridge University researcher Alexander Kogan. According to media reports, the firm worked for Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and the Brexit campaign, with an eye to developing a mechanism that would allow it to predict and influence the behavior of voters.
"This was a breach of trust, and I'm sorry we didn't do more at the time," Zuckerberg said, reiterating an apology first made in a CNN interview last week.
Twitter users were quick to react to the news, with many slamming the network and its mastermind:
Shallow and self-absorbed, Mark Zuckerberg, helped #CambridgeAnalytics manipulate people & allow the Wealthy/far-right to dominate across the world… (both, in our WH and with Brexit).— Craig O. Thompson (@craigt1) 25 марта 2018 г.
But he said he's sorry!🤔#MarkZuckerberg@Chrisasabutton
Maybe its time to close the facebook account for good? #facebook #trustissues #MarkZuckerberg #sprivacy— Muhammad Danish (@wazzup3danish) 25 марта 2018 г.
#MarkZuckerberg when asked in a 2009 @BBCWorld interview if #Facebook would ever sell personal user data.— ▪Doorn▪ (@top_grafisch) 25 марта 2018 г.
His answer?
"No! Of course not."
Don't trust this guy.
Don't trust them all.pic.twitter.com/sGC8aNsWJ9#CambridgeAnalytica
@facebook what about accountability to the rest of the world #MarkZuckerberg. You either don consider us as consumers or really think we are the products up for sale,huh https://t.co/dc8s6Kf0r6— prashanth (@prasheverywhere) 25 марта 2018 г.
Like some pathetic ‘ex’ who’s “sorry for what they’ve done” and will “never do it again”. #MarkZuckerberg #Facebook #CambridgeAnalytica https://t.co/hZfziILhUw— Europa80 (@Europa80) 25 марта 2018 г.
Earlier this week, in an interview with CNN he apologized for Facebook’s handling of the privacy scandal.
“This was a major breach of trust, and I’m really sorry this happened,” he said. “Our responsibility now is to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”
According to Zuckerberg, Facebook immediately banned Cambridge Analytica from using any of the platform’s services, and is investigating the case.
All comments
Show new comments (0)