Facebook's Zuckerberg Apologizes For 'Breach of Trust' to Britons

The founder of the world’s largest social media network has once again said that he is sorry for failing to protect the data people share on Facebook in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Mark Zuckerberg issued an apology to Britons, which appeared in Sunday publications in British newspapers.

"We have a responsibility to protect your information. If we can't, we don't deserve it," said the advert, signed by the Facebook founder.

Zuckerberg said an app built by a university researcher Alexander Kogan "leaked the Facebook data of millions of people in 2014."

This comes shortly after allegations that data and political consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica had received information about Facebook users through a personality app developed by Cambridge University researcher Alexander Kogan. According to media reports, the firm worked for Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and the Brexit campaign, with an eye to developing a mechanism that would allow it to predict and influence the behavior of voters.

"This was a breach of trust, and I'm sorry we didn't do more at the time," Zuckerberg said, reiterating an apology first made in a CNN interview last week.

Twitter users were quick to react to the news, with many slamming the network and its mastermind:

Shallow and self-absorbed, Mark Zuckerberg, helped #CambridgeAnalytics manipulate people & allow the Wealthy/far-right to dominate across the world… (both, in our WH and with Brexit).

But he said he's sorry!🤔#MarkZuckerberg@Chrisasabutton — Craig O. Thompson (@craigt1) 25 марта 2018 г.

@facebook what about accountability to the rest of the world #MarkZuckerberg. You either don consider us as consumers or really think we are the products up for sale,huh https://t.co/dc8s6Kf0r6 — prashanth (@prasheverywhere) 25 марта 2018 г.

According to Zuckerberg, Facebook immediately banned Cambridge Analytica from using any of the platform’s services, and is investigating the case.