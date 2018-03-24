Blade Runner Landscapes on Crete Amaze People (PHOTO, VIDEO)

African dust has covered the Greek island of Crete and painted the sky an orange-red color with visibility not exceeding several hundred meters, many people are suffering from breathing problems, according to Cretalive media.

Crete has been cloaked in a spooky orange glow as dust wallowed in from the Sahara Desert, creating scenes reminiscent of Blade Runner 2049.

According to local media, the atmosphere is asphyxiating, and most people are staying at home. There is a high risk for patients with respiratory problems as the dust stays in the air. Residents of the island go out into the streets wearing masks or covering their faces with handkerchiefs, some even use gas masks. Twitter exploded over the incident, comparing the landscapes to Mars or Blade Runner scenery.

Blade Runner the movie. Crete, Greece the island. African dust. pic.twitter.com/qVN6bWtFQj — Νίκος (@NikSfikas) March 22, 2018

This was taken today in #Crete, #Greece, a sand storm seems to occur every year, southern winds bring dust/sand from the Sahara to create this orange haze. Along with hot winds, its one of the craziest things you'll ever see. pic.twitter.com/7zm9vEVWVc — Jon Donnis 💙🇨🇾🇬🇷🇬🇧 (@JonDonnis) March 22, 2018

— Randall Gates (@rgatess) March 22, 2018

— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) March 22, 2018

— Bill D (@zeusFanHouse) March 24, 2018

According to meteorologists, the cause of the event was very high pressure, the movement of air began from the coast of North Africa and came to the island from the west, as a result, the warm air masses brought the dust, yet the influx of new air masses have already ceased.