Stockholm Shells Out for Forced Sterilization of Transgender Persons

Sweden will become the first country in the world to pay reimbursement to people who were forced to undergo additional painful and life-changing procedures as a result of their decision to change their sex.

The Swedish parliament approved the government's proposal to pay compensation to people who changed their gender from 1972 to 2013 and became subject to mandatory sterilization on Wednesday, according to the parliament's website.

The decision will come into force on May 1, 2018. The compensation amount is 225,000 SEK (some 21,000 euros) per person.

Commenting on the outcome of the vote, Swedish LGBT rights activists said that it's a historic achievement.The decision means that Sweden will become the first country in the world to pay compensation to transgender persons who were forcibly sterilized.

According to reports, there are some 600-700 such people currently living in Sweden.

The obligatory sterilization required for a person to legally change her or his gender was abolished in Sweden on July 1, 2013.