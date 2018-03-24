Register
24 March 2018
    Ljubljana view. (File)

    Slovenia Urges Probe Into Skripal Case With Russia's Participation - Ministry

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko
    Europe
    170

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Slovenia is calling for a thorough investigation into the poisoning of Russian former intelligence officer Sergei Skripal in the United Kingdom, with Moscow's participation in the probe, the press office of the Slovenian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

    "As a Signatory State of CWC [Chemical Weapons Convention] and a member of OPCW [Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons], we strongly condemn any use of chemical weapons. It is in the interest of the international community to conduct a through investigation of the attack in Salisbury, in which all sides would constructively cooperate, including the Russian Federation. Those responsible should be brought to justice," the press office said.

    The Foreign Ministry noted that Slovenia was in close coordination with its EU partners regarding the further steps in the light of the answers provided by the Russian authorities.

    "We remain closely focused on this issue," the press service added.

    US President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One upon return to Andrews Air Force in Maryland on January 18, 2018
    © AFP 2018/ MANDEL NGAN
    Trump Security Team May Propose Expelling Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case
    On March 4, Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in Salisbury and are currently being treated for exposure to what UK experts believe to be the A234 nerve agent.

    The UK side claimed that this substance was related to the Novichok-class nerve agents developed in the Soviet Union. UK Prime Minister Theresa May has accused Russia of orchestrating the attack and expelled 23 Russian diplomats as a punitive measure.

    READ MORE: Kremlin Denies Reports, Skripal Asked Putin For Permission to Return to Russia

    Earlier in the week, EU leaders said at a Brussels summit that they had agreed with London that Moscow was "highly likely" involved and ordered the bloc’s ambassador to Russia to return for consultations. 

    Several EU countries, including Estonia, Latvia, Ireland and the Czech Republic said they were considering the expulsion of Russian diplomats over the incident.

    The Russian side has strongly rejected the accusations and offered assistance in the investigation. However, Moscow's request for samples of the chemical substance used to poison Skripal was denied. Moscow also expelled UK diplomats and ordered the British Council to stop its activities in Russia in response to the UK move.

