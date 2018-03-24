French Police Arrest Second Person Associated With Trebes Attack - Reports

French President Emmanuel Macron has said the attack on the supermarket in southwestern France was being treated as a terrorist act, after reports that a gunman took hostages and demanded the release of a suspect in the 2015 Paris attacks.

Police have arrested a second person believed to be linked to the attack in Trèbes, France which led to the death of four people, and the terrorist himself, a judicial source said.

According to radio FranceInfo, the attacker's girlfriend, 18, was arrested earlier.

The French gendarme who swapped placed with a hostage in the supermarket siege crisis has died of his wounds, Interior Minister Gerard Collomb announced earlier.

Le Lieutenant-colonel Arnaud Beltrame qui avait choisi de se proposer comme otage pour sauver une femme des mains du terroriste est décédé dans la nuit. Sincères pensées pour la famille et les proches de ce héros. 🙏🏼🌹#Trèbes pic.twitter.com/e2D4y2E5kZ — VraiBuzz (@VraiBuzz) March 24, 2018

Lieutenant-Colonel Arnaud Beltrame, 45, rushed with a group of officers to the scene in the Super U, after the attacker, who claimed allegiance to Daesh*, stormed the supermarket and fired at shoppers and staff.

