French Officer Hurt in Supermarket Hostage Crisis Dies – Interior Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The French gendarme who swapped himself for a hostage in a supermarket hostage crisis has died of his wounds, Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said early Saturday.

"Lt. Col. Arnaud Beltrame has passed away. He has died for the country. France will never forget his heroism, his bravery, his sacrifice," the minister tweeted.

A gunman took several people hostage at a Super U supermarket in the southern commune of Trebes on Friday morning. He was gunned down in a police assault after killing two people during an hours-long siege and injuring the officer, among others.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the attack was treated as a terrorist act after reports emerged that the gunman, 26-year-old Redouane Lakdim, had demanded the release of a suspect in the 2015 Paris attacks by Islamists that left 130 people dead.