Arrest Warrant for Ex-Catalan Head Puigdemont Issued by Spain

MADRID (Sputnik) - Spanish Supreme Court Judge Pablo Llarena activated the European arrest warrant for former Catalan head Carles Puigdemont and a number of other politicians of the region, local media reported Friday citing its sources.

Apart from Puigdemont, the judge requested to order European arrest warrants for four former regional ministers Toni Comin, Meritxell Serret, Lluis Puig and Clara Ponsati, according to El Pais newspaper.

Llarena also issued a warrant for one of Catalan secessionist leaders Marta Rovira, but did not activate the warrant for another separatist leader Anna Gabriel.

Earlier, Puigdemont said that he was ready for talks with the central government, and believed that his return would be evidence of the normalization of politics and democracy in Spain.