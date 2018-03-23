Norway Wants to Ban Full-Face Veils in Schools - Reports

The draft law is a revised version of the June proposal, which insisted on a complete ban on all clothing that fully covered the face, the Politico news outlet said, citing the bill.
The proposed law would apply to students and teachers alike. In kindergartens, employees would have to abstain from covering their faces at all times, and not just during educational activities.
Headscarves would still be allowed under the new rules.
Earlier in 2017, the lower house of the German parliament barred face covering for civil servants in a package of security measures, claiming it "contradicts the neutrality of state functionaries."
In 2010, France adopted a similar law, banning all types of headgear covering faces in public places. In Austria, the government agreed in January 2017 that full-face veils should be prohibited in public spaces, and the law came into force in October.
