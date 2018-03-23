Register
    Britain's Trade Union Congress Releases Report on Gender Pay Gap

    © Photo: PIxabay
    Britain’s largest union body has found that the disparities in income between working men and women are at their widest at the age of 50.

    The British Trade Union Congress (TUC) has released the results of its research on the nature of the gender pay gap in Britain and its levels of intensity across different age groups, showing that the average working woman annually earns US$11,920 (£8,421) less than a man in the same position.

    The research claims that women are at a financial disadvantage in relation to men from the very beginning of their careers, with the average 18-21-year-old full-time employed woman starts her working life earning US$2,611 (£1,845) less than her male counterpart of the same age.

    The pay-gap continues to widen as women progress in their working lives, doubling by the age of 40 at US$10,475 (£7,400) and reaching its peak by the age of 50 at which point women lag US$11,918) £8,420 behind their male co-workers.

    New measures introduced from April 2018 will require British-based businesses to make public the level and prevalence of gender-based income inequality. The first such deadline will be April 4.

    Tags:
    pay gap, women in business, Women's Rights, gender equality, British Trade Union Congress (TUC), United Kingdom
