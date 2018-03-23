Merkel: Evidence of Russian Involvement in Skripal Poisoning 'Solidly Based'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday that she would discuss new anti-Russia measures with France before taking any actions.

At the same time, the German chancellor said that the evidence of Russian role in the Skripal poisoning case is solidly based.

French President Emmanuel Macron, in his turn, said that the UK shared its evidence on the Skripal case with the EU that concluded, the substance was made in Russia.

The French president further said that France and Germany would soon take coordinated decisions in light of a nerve agent attack on ex-spy Sergei Skripal in the UK.

"This requires a coordinated and resolute response from the EU and its members. Several countries, including Germany and France, will soon make coordinated decisions," Macron said at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Brussels.

EU leaders unanimously agreed on Thursday with the assessment of Great Britain that Russia is likely behind the nerve agent attack in Salisbury and vowed to provide full support to the UK in investigating the details of the attack and coordinating further actions.

