20:34 GMT +323 March 2018
    The Leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn listens to a speech on the first day of the Labour Party conference, in Liverpool, Britain September 25, 2016.

    Corbyn Aide Reportedly Commits to Defense Cuts – Angering UK Media

    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    0 0 0

    The Labour leader has found himself most sharply at odds with his opponents over foreign policy over which some in the establishment have threatened dire consequences for a government under his leadership.

    Reports from an aide to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has reportedly indicated that a future government under him would cut defense spending has infuriated Britain's tabloid press which has led criticism of his refusal to blame the Russian government for the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal.

    Chairman of the "Stop the War Coalition," Andrew Murray reportedly said, "There are many benefits that an anti-war Government could bring forward." He also suggested that funds redirected away from the military budget could be better used to tackle various social crises facing the country such as racism and social radicalization.

    British Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson, along with much of the UK Conservative Party used their response to the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury to call for an increase in the level of government spending on the military, citing the apparent "threat" posed by Russia.

    The Labour leader has been a life-long opponent of British military interventions around the globe and an ardent critic of its nuclear weapons arsenal, which despite his calls for it to be disbanded, the Labour Party has voted to continue funding were it to win government.

    In this Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 Picture Britain's Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson holds a news conference in British embassy in Baghdad, Iraq.
    © AP Photo/ Karim Kadim
    Moscow Slams UK Defense Chief's 'Russia Should Shut Up and Go Away' Remark
    While his stances align with those of the general public in the UK, which has steadily become more hostile to foreign military action since the Anglo-American invasion of Iraq in 2003, Mr. Corbyn has on occasion provoked fierce outbursts from the military and security establishment.

    In late 2015, shortly after he was first catapulted to the leadership of the Labour Party, The Sunday Times newspaper published an interview with an anonymous serving general who claimed that Mr. Corbyn would face a mutiny from the armed forces if he were to implement his envisioned policies.

     

