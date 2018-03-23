UK Police Investigating Suspicious Vehicle at Shopping Center in London (PHOTOS)

A suspicious unattended vehicle has been left at a parking lot at the Westfield Shopping Centre in West London on Friday.

The metropolitan police said the incident at the Westfield shopping center in White City, London, where a suspicious vehicle was found earlier in the day was over.

It was earlier reported that police were probing the vehicle near the White City complex. The area was been cordoned off, nearby roads were closed as police were examining the vehicle. People were ordered to avoid the area.

The incident at @westfieldlondon Shopping Centre in #WhiteCity has been stood down. Cordons are being lifted. We thank you for your patience. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) 23 марта 2018 г.

​White City station in central London has been closed, according to reports. There is no exit from London Underground stations close to the car park.

In recent weeks, London police have been called amid reports of suspicious packages being left near the office of scandal-hit Cambridge Analytica firm as well as the UK parliament.

Currently responding to an incident at Westfield Shopping Centre. Cordons are being put in place. Please take alternative routes to avoid your journey being disrupted. #teamaskew #Westfield pic.twitter.com/U6Kauit72r — Askew Police (@MPSAskew) 23 марта 2018 г.

