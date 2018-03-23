Register
14:16 GMT +323 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The new Venezuelan cryptocurrency Petro logo is seen during its launching in Caracas, Venezuela February 20, 2018

    Russia Has Nothing to Do With Venezuela's Cryptocurrency - Foreign Ministry

    © REUTERS/ Marco Bello
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    The Russian Finance Ministry is not involved in creating Venezuela’s national cryptocurrency petro, any speculations on this issue are lies, Russian Foreign Ministry deputy spokesman Artyom Kozhin said Friday.

    “We paid attention to this fake with a claim to a sensation about the alleged Russian authorship of the Venezuelan cryptocurrency petro. Of course, this so-called exclusive investigation is a blatant lie. The Finance Ministry gave comments to colleagues from Time on this issue,” Kozhin told a briefing.

    According to the official, the Finance Ministry told the US media outlet that it “had and has absolutely nothing to do with the Venezuelan cryptocurrency petro” and that "the Russian financial authorities did not participate in this project in any way.”

    Earlier this week, Time newspaper reported that Venezuela's cryptocurrency Petro was a joint project of Russian and Venezuelan businessmen. The aim of the project was described as an alleged creation of a cryptocurrency aimed at downplaying the role of US sanctions.

    READ MORE: Venezuela's Cryptocurrency Petro Sales Start Announced by Maduro

    Time was citing an unnamed source at one of Russia's state-owned banks. According to the source, Russian President Vladimir Putin himself allegedly signed the corresponding document in 2017.

    "People, close to Putin told them that this was the way to avoid US sanctions," the source said.

    The Initial Public Offering of Petro was launched on Wednesday. The country's authorities have earmarked 44 percent of the 82.4 million for private pre-sale and IPO, 38.4 percent for private sale and 17.6 percent will remain with the Venezuelan cryptocurrency authorities.

    READ MORE: Russian Draft Bill Defines Cryptocurrency as Assets, Not Legal Tender

    According to the media reports, pre-orders for the cryptocurrency for a total value of $5 billion came from 127 countries, including China, France and Russia.

    US President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order to prevent US citizens from using Venezuela's new digital currency, saying that Caracas was using it to get around US sanctions.

    Related:

    English Football Star Owen to Launch His Own Cryptocurrency Amid ICO Fever
    Venezuela Announces Initial Public Offering of Cryptocurrency Amid US Sanctions
    Snowden Leaks Show NSA Spied on Users of Cryptocurrencies - Reports
    Tags:
    cryptocurrency, Petro, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Winners Are... 10 Best Places to Visit in Russia
    The Winners Are... 10 Best Places to Visit in Russia
    Pay the Price
    Pay the Price
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse