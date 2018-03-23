Register
14:17 GMT +323 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    French right-wing Les Republicains (LR) party President, Nicolas Sarkozy delivers a speech during the LR National Council on February 14, 2016 in Paris.

    Sarkozy Under Judicial Supervision, Banned From Visiting Libya - Reports

    © AFP 2018/ Lionel Bonaventure
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Thierry Herzog, the lawyer of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy charged for the illicit financing of his 2007 presidential campaign, said on Friday that he would contest judicial supervision of his client.

    "In France, a double legal jurisdiction exists. We have right to file an appeal. I will appeal the judicial supervision and we will see what the Investigating Chamber of the Paris Court of Appeals would say," Herzog told the RTL broadcaster.

    On Thursday, French BFMTV broadcaster reported that Nicolas Sarkozy was banned from visiting Libya due to the judicial supervision that had been put upon him within the ongoing investigation into the financing of his 2007 presidential campaign.

    BFMTV reported further that Sarkozy was banned from meeting other defendants within the case, including former Chief of Staff Claude Gueant.

    READ MORE: Expert Explains What Future Holds for Sarkozy Amid Libya Investigation

    The former French president, who was detained in Nantre on Tuesday and then put under judicial supervision has been charged with "passive bribery, illegal election campaign financing and the concealment of Libyan public funds."

    After a 25-hour-long interrogation, Sarkozy appeared on French TF1 broadcaster, saying that he hadn't received any notifications. 

    "They just called me and said that I was taken ito custody beginning 8:00 a.m. Mediapart news outlet got this information 10 minutes later," Sarkozy said.

    "I've come here not to talk about politics. I've come to share my indignations with the French people. I have to tell them the truth: I've never betrayed their confidence…I want them to know, what is going on," Sarkozy said during his speech at the TF1.

    At the same time, commenting on the Sarkozy's speech, Edwy Plenel, a president and co-founder of French investigative outlet Mediapart said that it did not publish a fake document tying the former French president to the Libyan government's funding, contrary to Sarkozy's claims.

    "Sarkozy lied yesterday on TF1 [broadcaster] saying that the Libyan note revealed by Mediapart in 2012 was 'a document recognized by the law as fake.' The legal system has said the opposite, twice, backing its authenticity," Plenel said on Twitter. ‏

    French President Nicolas Sarkozy, left, greets Libyan leader Col. Moammar Gadhafi upon his arrival at the Elysee Palace, in Paris. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Christophe Ena
    Le Pen: Sarkozy is Guilty… of Destroying Libya, Creating Refugee Crisis
    According to the prosecution, Sarkozy reportedly took about 50 million euro from the former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi ahead of the 2007 presidential elections. However, Nicolas Sarkozy denied the charges brought against him. Most recently, the former French president denounced the lack of "physical evidence" in his case, as cited by local media.

    In 2011 Gaddafi ‘s son publicly claimed the French president should admit he took money from the Libyan government. A criminal case was opened in 2012, but the investigation had been suspended until 2017, when the judge brought preliminary charges against the former president, stating that prosecutors had enough evidence to start the criminal process.

    Related:

    Ex-French President Sarkozy Reportedly Held by Police Over Campaign Financing
    UK Court Frees Tycoon Suspected of Aiding Gaddafi Sponsor Sarkozy - Reports
    France’s Sarkozy Faces Graft Probe Over Qatar’s World Cup Bid
    Tags:
    travel, Nicolas Sarkozy, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Winners Are... 10 Best Places to Visit in Russia
    The Winners Are... 10 Best Places to Visit in Russia
    Pay the Price
    Pay the Price
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse