The leaders of EU countries met at a summit in the Belgian capital on Thursday to discuss the poisoning incident with former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal in the UK's city of Salisbury; the UK has blamed Russia for the alleged attack, while Moscow denied accusations as baseless and proposed to hold a joint investigation.

President of the European Council Donald Tusk and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker are holding a press conference following the first day of the summit.

Skripal, the former Russian spy, who also reportedly served as MI6 agent, and his daughter are being treated for the exposure to a nerve agent, which, according to UK experts, belongs to a class of chemical weapons developed in the Soviet Union.