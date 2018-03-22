Dutch Right-Wing Freedom Party Wins Seats in 30 Municipalities – Party's Head

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Dutch nationalist and right-wing Party for Freedom (PVV) won seats in all 30 municipalities where it had participated, PVV leader Geert Wilders said Thursday.

The municipal elections were held in 335 Dutch municipalities on Wednesday.

"Fantastic result! We won seats in all 30 municipalities where we participated! Great results in Nissewaard, Venlo, Terneuzen, Rucphen, Maastricht, Zaanstad, Emmen, Almelo, Lelystad, Dordrecht + many other cities where the voice of the PVV will now be heard. The PVV is growing!!" Wilders wrote on Twitter.

​The amount of lawmakers in each Dutch council ranges from nine seats for localities with a population below 3,000 people to 45 seats for municipalities with more than 200,000 citizens.

In March 2017, Party for Freedom, which supports the anti-migration struggle, came second at the Dutch parliamentary election and received 20 seats. However, the party did not enter the ruling coalition, headed by Prime Minister Mark Rutte.