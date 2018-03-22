Register
    An employee looks on from behind coils of steel as acting Secretary of Labor Seth Harris speaks to workers after a tour of ArcelorMittal Steel's hot dip galvanizing line in Cuyahoga Heights, Ohio (File)

    EU Countries Must Not Split Over US Import Tariffs – German Foreign Minister

    BERLIN (Sputnik) - EU countries must not split over import tariffs planned by the United States, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said at a joint briefing with his Dutch counterpart Stef Blok on Thursday.

    "Another issue we tackled was regarding what we hear from the United States, particularly trade practices and import tariffs. It is important that here in Europe we do not let them divide us. We think that tariffs … impede free trade, they’ll harm it and all parties will sustain losses," Maas said.

    READ MORE: EU May Respond to US Metal Tariffs With Safeguard Measures — Juncker

    He also expressed joy over the consensus the EU Foreign Ministers reached on the matter at the last EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

    The US and EU flags, top left and right, fly in separate directions at the European Council building in Brussels
    © AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo
    EU Competition Commissioner Says Response to New US Tariffs Possible
    Earlier in March, US President Donald Trump leveraged national security concerns to issue an order that imposes 25 percent tariffs on steel imports and 10 percent duties on aluminum imports. At the same time the United States suggested exemptions for Canada, Mexico, and other countries if they can prove their goods do not pose threat to national security. Washington’s trade move is being criticized for posing a threat to global economic relations and potentially leading to a major trade war.

