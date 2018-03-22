Register
22 March 2018
    Slovak deputy Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini talks to the journalists after the meeting with President of Slovakia Andrej Kiska, at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, Slovakia, March 15, 2018

    Slovak President Appoints Pellegrini As New Prime Minister, Approves New Cabinet

    © REUTERS/ David W. Cerny
    Europe
    PRAGUE (Sputnik) - Slovak President Andrej Kiska on Thursday appointed Peter Pellegrini as a new prime minister and approved his list of new government members.

    The speech by Pellegrini, who had held the position of deputy prime minister before that, at the swearing-in ceremony was streamed live by the network broadcasters.

    The Slovak authorities have been facing a political crisis since the murder of journalist Jan Kuciak. The journalist, who had been investigating the Italian mafia’s activities in Slovakia and its links to senior Slovak officials, was found dead with his fiancee in their home in a south-western Slovakian village in late February.

    Demonstrators light with the torches of their smartphones during an anti-government rally in Bratislava, Slovakia, Friday, March 9, 2018. The country-wide protests demand a thorough investigation into the shooting deaths of Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova, whose bodies were found in their home on Feb. 25, and also demand changes in the government.
    © AP Photo/ Ronald Zak
    Slovak Prime Minister Ready to Leave Office Amid Protests Over Killed Journalist
    After several protest rallies demanding a new government and a thorough and fair investigation into the murder, then Prime Minister Robert Fico resigned last week.

    Pellegrini showed Kiska the first list of government candidates on Tuesday, but the president disagreed with some of the proposals, mainly with the candidate for the interior minister. On Wednesday, Pellegrini brought the president a new list, which was approved.

    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse