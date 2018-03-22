500+ Victims of Brussels 2016 Terror Attacks to Reportedly Get Special Pension

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Over 500 victims of the 2016 terrorist attacks in Brussels have received a "national solidarity" status, similar to that of war victims, which entitles them to a special pension, local media reported on Thursday.

On March 22, 2016, two bombings hit Brussels Airport and one occurred in the center of the Belgian capital, killing 32 people and injuring dozens of others.

The status of the national solidarity was accorded to 502 people who directly or indirectly suffered in the attacks, Bel RTL broadcaster reported. The special status allows its holder to claim not only a special pension, but also coverage of relevant bills.

The law on the special status was introduced in July 2017 as a response to the 2016 attacks.

The Belgian police have increased their counterterrorism activity following the terrorist attacks at Brussels' airport and metro station in 2016, which left over 30 people dead and more than 300 injured. As many as 372 terror suspects were arrested in Belgium in 2016.

The attacks were claimed by the Daesh* terrorist group, which is outlawed in Russia.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia