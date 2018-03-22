WATCH Thousands Take to Paris Streets in Mass Strike Against Macron's Reforms

The date of March 22 was deliberately chosen as the first day of a planned wave of strikes in France in order to draw parallels with the beginning of nationwide protests half a century ago in 1968, which in May of that year culminated in Frances's biggest-ever strike and street battles between students and police in Paris.

Thousands of French civil servants, train drivers, air traffic controllers, and school and hospital staff have gone on strike on Thursday in a bid to protest against President Emmanuel Macron's reform drive. France's labor unions haven't once managed to force governments to adopt major policy shifts, and this time Macron has pledged to stand firm on his agenda.

About 150 protest marches are set to coincide. The nationwide general strike will hit the country's rail services, as about 60 percent of trains are set to be disrupted, as well as airports, with 30 percent of flights set to be cancelled in Paris. Many daycare centers, schools and hospitals are also likely to be affected since teachers and health workers are joining the protests.