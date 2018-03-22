Register
10:01 GMT +322 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    French President Nicolas Sarkozy, left, greets Libyan leader Col. Moammar Gadhafi upon his arrival at the Elysee Palace, in Paris. (File)

    Le Pen: Sarkozy is Guilty… of Destroying Libya, Creating Refugee Crisis

    © AP Photo/ Christophe Ena
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The first runner-up in the 2017 presidential elections voiced tough demands for the investigation into the former French head of state, who is suspected of taking money from the Libyan government for his campaign.

     The leader of France's populist National Front, Marine Le Pen, responded on Twitter to the probe against Nikolas Sarkozy, who allegedly took money from Libya’s longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi for his 2007 election campaign.

    “Justice should wade through seriously.  The case is not only about electoral campaign financing, it also concerns the war, elimination of the country, destabilizing of the state, followed by a mass migration wave,” Le Pen tweeted.

    ​The politician, who ran for president in 2012 in 2017 but came in third and then second place, condemned the joint military operation by the NATO and the EU in Libya during her first campaign and demanded that France should leave the alliance.

    France’s ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy, who was detained in Nantre two days ago, remains under judicial supervision, according to the reports of the French news outlet Le Monde. He is charged with "passive bribery, illegal election campaign financing and the concealment of Libyan public funds." He reportedly took about 50 million euro from the former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi ahead of the 2007 presidential elections. However, Nicolas Sarkozy denied the charges brought against him, according to reports. Most recently, the former French president denounced the lack of "physical evidence" in his case, as cited by local media.

    In 2011 Gaddafi ‘s son publicly claimed the French president should admit he took money from the Libyan government.  A criminal case was opened in 2012, but the investigation had been suspended until 2017, when the judge brought preliminary charges against the former president, stating that prosecutors had enough evidence to start the criminal process.

    READ MORE: UK Court Frees Tycoon Suspected of Aiding Gaddafi Sponsor Sarkozy — Reports

    It’s not the first time he has faced charges of illegal campaign financing. Earlier, French police investigated allegations that billionaire Liliane Bettencourt, a principal shareholder of L'Oréal, made illegal payments. Later, the charges were dropped.

    During his reign, Sarkozy supported the Western military campaign in Libya despite his prior cozy relationship with the country’s controversial leader. Gaddafi was captured and killed during the war in October 2011 after a French missile struck his vehicle and rule of the country is contested by rival factions.

    Related:

    French Ex-Minister Backs Sarkozy: I Didn't See a 'Centime of Libyan Money'
    Sarkozy Ally, Liberal, Conservative... Who is the Real Francois Fillon?
    Media Dwells on Sarkozy, Not France's Alleged Role in Libyan Intervention
    NATO operations in Libya to continue – Sarkozy
    Sarkozy's Libya war
    Sarkozy says France, U.K. ready to hit Libya
    Tags:
    French presidential election, presidential campaign, campaign, criminal charges, bribery, 2011 Libya military intervention, EU, NATO, Marine Le Pen, Muammar Gaddafi, Nicolas Sarkozy, Libya, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Geometry of Natural Landscapes
    The Stunning Geometry of Natural Landscapes
    Pay the Price
    Pay the Price
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse