Man Killed by Reclining Movie Theater Seat That Pinned His Head to Floor

A man in Birmingham, England, died Friday following a freak accident in which his head got stuck in an electric reclining chair at a Vue movie theater on March 9.

According to reports, the man had bent down to retrieve his cellphone from the floor and his head became stuck underneath the chair's footrest after it clamped down on him suddenly.

"He was stuck and panicking," a source told the UK Telegraph. "His partner and staff tried to free him but couldn't. The chair leg-rest was eventually broken free and he managed to get out."

"The ambulance had already been called and was at the scene at this time and took him to [the] hospital," the source added.

The man suffered a heart attack, but though his heart was restarted at the hospital, he later died as a result of his head injuries, the International Business Times reported.

Vue International, the owner of the popular movie theater chain, responded to the news by stating they were "saddened" to learn their customer had died.

"We are saddened to learn that he passed away on Friday 16 March," their statement said. "Our thoughts and condolences are within the family who have our full support and assistance."

The theater has since launched an investigation "into the nature of the incident."