High-Rise Hotel Catches Fire in Dublin (VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A fire broke out Wednesday at a high-rise hotel in the Northside area of Ballymun in the Irish capital, local firefighters said.

"8 fire engines, advanced paramedics and other specialist appliances are now attending the fire in Ballymun," Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted.

The Irish national broadcaster RTE said the blaze at the Metro Hotel is believed to have started after 19.30GMT.

This is a bad one…Metro Hotel,Ballymun Dublin,

Dublin hotel fire: Guests evacuated from Metro Hotel in Ballymun

​Photos posted in local newspapers show flames erupting from at least two floors of the multi-storey building.