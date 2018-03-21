WATCH Opposition Uses Tear Gas to Delay Vote in Kosovo Parliament

The incident occurred when Kosovo’s parliament was due to vote to ratify the 2015 border agreement with Montenegro, a step believed to bring Kosovo closer to gaining visa-free access to the EU.

In February, Montenegro and the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo reached an agreement on a border deal struck back in 2015 and now Kosovo’s parliament has to ratify it, as Montenegro has already done.

Kosovo's opposition has repeatedly protested against the deal, claiming that during the demarcation Montenegro arrogated 8,000 hectares of the country’s territory. That is why attempts to ratify the deal have been triggering clashes, with lawmakers dispersing tear gas in parliament and angry protesters taking to the streets.

The latest incident was harshly condemned by EU Commissioner for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn.

#Kosovo:I strongly condemn the use of teargas.Such behaviour has no place in a democracy.On this important day, #Kosovo leaders must assume their #responsibilities and vote the #demarcation agreement.Their citizens can only benefit from this step w #visa lib on the horizon 1/2 — Johannes Hahn (@JHahnEU) March 21, 2018

Getting this done will allow political life to concentrate on other important #reforms that people need and want and will help the country make progress with its #European orientation 2/2 — Johannes Hahn (@JHahnEU) March 21, 2018

Kosovo is the only Balkan country whose nationals need visas to go to EU states. To make progress on the country's goal to become a member of the bloc, Kosovo must settle disputes with its neighboring countries, including Serbia which refuses to recognize the self-proclaimed republic.

In 2008, Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia. Even though over 100 UN member states have officially recognized Kosovo, Serbia, alongside Russia, China, Israel and several other countries, have not recognized the move.