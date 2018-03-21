Register
17:59 GMT +321 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Jordi Sanchez, president of the pro-independence Catalan National Assembly leaves the national court during a break in Madrid, Spain, in Madrid, Spain, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017.

    Jailed Catalan Politician Sanchez Refuses to Run for Government Head

    © AP Photo/ Paul White
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MADRID (Sputnik) - Jordi Sanchez, the jailed president of the pro-independence Catalan National Assembly organization, will not run to become the head of the Catalan government, President of the Catalan parliament Roger Torrent confirmed Wednesday.

    Earlier this week, the lawyer of the politician said that he would give up his membership of the parliament, which would make it impossible for him to compete for the leadership of the government.

    "Lawmaker Jordi Sanchez sent me a letter, in which he said he was refusing to present his candidature, with an understanding that this is the best that he can now do for the country," Torrent said at a press conference.

    The president of the parliament added that on Thursday he would begin a new series of consultations on the candidates for the head of the government.

    READ MORE: Spanish Court Rules Against Catalan Potential Leader Sanchez' Release

    Torrent also criticized the refusal of the court to release Sanchez for the parliament session.

    "His resignation should not have happened, but this decision is a testament to his honor," Torrent said.

    Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Wednesday said that Catalonia should appoint a new head of the government as soon as possible.

    A man with an 'Estelada', the pro-independence Catalan flag, attached to his bicycle attends a concert in support of the politicians and civil leaders imprisoned at the Plaza Espanya square in Barcelona, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Manu Fernandez
    Catalan Independence: No Meaningful Political Solution from Madrid - Analyst
    Jordi Turull, the former spokesman for the regional government who was jailed but since released on bail, might be named as a candidate, former adviser on agriculture Maricel Serret said Tuesday.

    On October 1, Catalonia held an independence referendum, which the central authorities did not recognize. After the regional parliament unilaterally announced independence later in October, based on the results of the vote, Madrid imposed the direct rule over the autonomous region and dissolved the Catalan parliament.

    Former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont has refused to run for the position again, since he is unable to return to Spain, where he is facing arrest. Sanchez was arrested in October, alongside a number of other politicians, and accused of sedition.

    Related:

    Professor of Law Explains Why 2nd Catalonia Independence Referendum 'Nonsense'
    Skier Blasts Through Snowbound Catalonia With Backpack Fan
    It is Unlikely Catalonia Will Become Independent in Near Future - Lecturer
    Puigdemont 'Unlikely to Be Running' Catalonia From Belgium - Scholar
    Catalonia Vote 'Internal Matter,' US Supports United Spain - State Department
    Ecuador Warns Assange Against Interfering in Catalonia Crisis
    Tags:
    government, parliament, Catalonia, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Geometry of Natural Landscapes
    The Stunning Geometry of Natural Landscapes
    Comey to a Theater Near You?
    Comey to a Theater Near You?
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse