Johnson: Trial of Responsibility for Salisbury Attack Inexorably Leads to Moscow

UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson answers questions in front of the Foreign Affairs Committee in London on Wednesday, regarding the case of ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal. London has accused Russia of being behind the incident, while Moscow said that the claims were baseless.

Johnson has called the alleged Salisbury attack a sign from the Russian state to other potential defectors. He went on to say that Moscow has picked up the United Kingdom for the chemical attack because London had called it out over abuses in the past. The Foreign Secretary also noted that the timing of the alleged poisoning was linked to the elections in Russia.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW