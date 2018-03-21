WATCH LIVE: UK PM May Answers Questions in House of Commons Amid Skripal Case

UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday answered questions in the House of Commons in London on a number of issues, including the scandal surrounding the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal, the case of the Cambridge Analytica data mining firm and the situation in the Damascus suburb of East Ghouta.

On Cambridge Analytica Case

Speaking on Cambridge Analytica, Theresa May said that the case should be properly investigated. She added that the UK government has no contracts with the company of its parent company.

"What we have seen in Cambridge Analytica, the allegations are clearly very concerning, it is absolutely right that they should be properly investigated," May told parliament.

The investigation into Cambridge Analytica was opened after media reported that the company collected the personal information of about 50 million Facebook users without their permission.The firm worked for US President Donald Trump’s 2016 electoral campaign, and a campaign in favor of the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union, in order to develop a mechanism that would predict and influence the behavior of voters.

On East Ghouta

Theresa May addressed the issue of East Ghouta amid the violations of the ceasefire by militants in the Damascus suburb of East Ghouta. She said that the UK stressed the necessity to ensure that the civilians are protected and humanitarian aid is delivered to the suburb.

