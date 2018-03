Monsignor Dario Vigano, the head of the Vatican communications department embroiled in the "Lettergate" scandal, has announced his resignation, the Vatican said on Wednesday.

The Vatican Secretariat for Communication has been harshly criticized for blurring a part of a photograph of the Pope Benedict's letter on a Vatican-published 11-booklet series on the theology of Pope Francis.

On March 12, Vatican's communications chief Vigano read out only the parts of Benedict's letter in which the former pope dismissed the “stupid prejudice” of those who believe Francis’ theology is lacking.

