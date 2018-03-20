Register
23:02 GMT +320 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this May 8, 2009 file picture , Eva, left, and Dana, right (full names not given) pose inside a brothel in Berlin

    French Kiss Off: Paris Sex Doll Brothel in Peril Over Fears It Promotes Rape

    © AP Photo/ Franka Bruns
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    This week, members of the Council of Paris, the deliberative body responsible for governing the city, will decide whether to shut down a Paris brothel featuring sex dolls after feminists blasted the operation as encouraging rape culture and communist members of the council urged the business to be shuttered.

    The brothel, called Xdolls, was opened last month in an apartment in a "discreet" building in the center of the city by 28-year old Joaquin Lousquy. The website advertises four different dolls — Lily, Sofia, Kim and Candice — but does not list the brothel's address on its website. 

    A life-size rubber doll named Roxxxy is on display during the Adult Entertainment Expo in Las Vegas (photo used for illustration purpose)
    © AP Photo/ Paul Sakuma
    Where 'Girls Don't Say No': Denmark Opens First Sex Doll Brothel (PHOTO)

    To get access to the location, potential clients have to pay in advance by credit card. An hour-long session with a doll costs $110. The brother is registered as a "game center," since it is illegal to own or operate a brothel under French law.

    Many people, including Lorraine Questiaux of the French feminist group Mouvement du Nid, claim that the business is degrading to women because it makes money by simulating rape.

    "Can we in France approve a business that is based on the promotion of rape?" she asked, the Local France reported.

    Pierre Laurent, the national secretary of the French Communist Party, also argued that sex dolls can promote thoughts of having sex with children. 

    Lousquy, however, argues that the brothel does not demean women because the dolls are merely "sex toys," adding that clients are encouraged to live out their fantasies without having to worry about the pleasure or pain of a partner.

    "The experience is incomparable," he recently told Paris Match.

    A police source told Le Parisien that even though the brothel raises moral questions, the term "rape" is not relevant in this context.

    "You cannot accuse a man of raping a doll. It is as if a woman were to file a complaint with the police against a dildo," the source told Le Parisien.

    Sex doll brothels have been established in several European countries, including England, Germany, Holland, Austria and Spain. Lousquy plans to open other shops in France and eventually in London and New York as well.

    Related:

    Bypassing the Law: First Sex Doll Brothel Opens in France
    Boys and Their Toys: A Tour of the First German ‘Doll Brothel’ (PHOTO)
    Women's Panel Unearths Dark Cages Housing Minor Girls in Delhi's Brothel Colony
    Brussels 'Involved' in Brothel Construction on German-Czech Border
    Sponsors Desert Turkish Dig After Researchers Discover Ancient Brothel
    Tags:
    brothel, feminism, sex doll, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Geometry of Natural Landscapes
    The Stunning Geometry of Natural Landscapes
    Stormy Chasers
    Stormy Chasers
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse