Register
21:22 GMT +320 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Members of the emergency services wearing protective clothing work near the bench where former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found poisoned in Salisbury, Britain, March 13, 2018

    United Kingdom Upset With Israel’s Reaction to Skripal Case – Reports

    © REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
    Europe
    Get short URL
    232

    TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom is dissatisfied with Israel’s response to the case of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal poisoning, as the Middle Eastern state avoided direct accusations against Moscow, enraging London, local media reported Tuesday, citing a source in the UK embassy.

    "We expect strong statements from all close partners, Israel included," the source told the Haaretz newspaper.

    On March 15, the Israeli Foreign Ministry released a statement, condemning the attack on Skripal in the United Kingdon and urged the global community to cooperate in order to avoid recurrence of such incidents. Russia has welcomed the "wise stance" of Israel and expressed its concern of the West’s efforts to "involve Israel in the political propaganda campaign" against Russia.

    READ MORE: Czech Foreign Ministry to Summon Russian Ambassador Over Skripal Poisoning Case

    Jeremy Corbyn
    © REUTERS/ Darren Staples
    Corbyn Reiterates Calls for UK to Investigate Skripal Poisoning With Russia
    Relations between Moscow and London deteriorated in early March, when the United Kingdom accused Russia of orchestrating the attempted murder of Skripal. The former spy, who also reportedly served as MI6 agent, and his daughter are currently being treated in the United Kingdom for the exposure to a nerve agent, which, according to UK experts, belongs to a class of chemical weapons developed in the Soviet Union.

    Moscow has strongly denied all of London's allegations and requested access to samples of the substance used to poison the Skripals. London has refused to honor this request.

    Related:

    Czech Foreign Ministry to Summon Russian Ambassador Over Skripal Poisoning Case
    Corbyn Reiterates Calls for UK to Investigate Skripal Poisoning With Russia
    Skripal Case: 'Fantastic Way to Distract British Public From Brexit' – Author
    Nerve Gas in Skripal Case 'Could Have Easily Been Done by Brits' - Developer
    Merkel Claims Russia Must Prove Non-Involvement in Skripal Poisoning Case
    'Trying to Make Herself Look Good': Expert Explains May's Stance on Skripal Case
    UK's Johnson, NATO's Stoltenberg Discuss Skripal Case (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    reaction, Sergei Skripal, Israel, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Geometry of Natural Landscapes
    The Stunning Geometry of Natural Landscapes
    Stormy Chasers
    Stormy Chasers
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok