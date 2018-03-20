Register
20:45 GMT +320 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Slovak's millionaire and presidential candidate Andrej Kiska arrives to his campaign headquaters during the second round of the Slovakian presidential election on March 29, 2014 in Bratislava

    Slovak President Rejects Proposal for Government Reshuffle Amid Political Crisis

    © AFP 2018/ MICHAL CIZEK
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    BRATISLAVA (Sputnik) - Slovak President Andrej Kiska on Tuesday refused to endorse the proposed cabinet and asked for a new list of potential nominations to address the political crisis.

    "Today I have met with Mr. Petr Pellegrini, whom I entrusted last week with forming a new government of the Slovak Republic. I have told Mr. Pellegrini that I will not endorse the government as it was proposed to me yesterday. I also told him my specific reservations about his proposal. I asked him to propose a new list of the ministers by the end of the week," Kiska said.

    READ MORE: How Soros is Trying to Influence Political Situation in Czech Republic, Slovakia

    Pellegrini has to convince people that the new government will bring about the expected changes and to create a stable government that will be able to calm the tense atmosphere in society, Kiska added.

    The forensic tent, covering the bench where Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found, is repositioned by officials in protective suits in the centre of Salisbury, Britain, March 8, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    Slovakia Foreign Ministry Debunks Bratislava Connection to Novichok Nerve Agent
    Last week, then Prime Minister and leader of the Direction – Social Democracy party Robert Fico resigned in the wake of extensive demonstrations following the murder of an investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee. After Fico’s resignation, the president entrusted Prime Minister-designate Peter Pellegrini to form a new government.

    On February 26, Kuciak, who had been investigating the Italian mafia’s activities in Slovakia and its links to senior Slovak officials, was found with his fiancee shot dead in their home. The assassination sparked mass protests across the country, with an estimated 50,000 people rallying in Bratislava and thousands more in other cities. The public has demanded a thorough investigation into the journalist’s murder and the resignation of the government.

    Related:

    How Soros is Trying to Influence Political Situation in Czech Republic, Slovakia
    Slovakia Foreign Ministry Debunks Bratislava Connection to Novichok Nerve Agent
    Slovak President Appoints Pellegrini New Prime Minister
    Slovak Prime Minister Ready to Leave Office Amid Protests Over Killed Journalist
    We Can Replace England, if UK Decides to Boycott World Cup - Slovakia Player
    Slovak Interior Minister Steps Down After Journalist's Murder
    Big Demonstrations in Slovakia Demand New Government After Journalist Murder
    Slovak PM Stops Short of Accusing President, Opposition of Coup Attempts
    Tags:
    reshuffle, government, political crisis, Andrej Kiska, Slovakia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Soviet People Had Fun, Too
    Soviet People Had Fun, Too
    Stormy Chasers
    Stormy Chasers
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse