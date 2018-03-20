Register
18:45 GMT +320 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Leader of The League party Matteo Salvini talks during an electoral rally in Milan, Italy, March 2, 2018

    Italy's Lega Party Leader: Do You Really Fear Russia Will Conquer You?

    © AP Photo/ Antonio Calanni
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 40

    Leader of Italy's right-wing Lega party and candidate to become the country's prime minister, Matteo Salvini, has called for the abolition of anti-Russian sanctions, also warning against fanning fear over the alleged threat from Moscow.

    Speaking to reporters in the northwestern Italian city of Udine on March 19, Lega party leader Matteo Salvini described the economic sanctions against Russia as "insanity directed against a friendly and neighboring market," according to Ria Novosti.

    "I want to work for peace, not war. I do not want to group the small tanks as if in the game 'Risk'. It is Islamic terrorism that poses a threat, but the small tanks target Russia for unknown reasons. Are you really afraid of being conquered by the Russian army?" Salvini asked.

    READ MORE: Abandon Euro, Kick Out Illegals: What Italy's Lega May Do With Possible Mandate

    Urging Italians to regain control of their own country, he stressed that "neither Berlin nor Paris nor Brussels should explain to us how to manage Italy."

    Separately, Salvini touched upon the March 18 presidential elections in Russia, in which incumbent Vladimir Putin won an overwhelming victory.

    "Yesterday Russians cast ballots and I have [already] sent my congratulations to President Putin," Salvini said.

    READ MORE: Italy's Lega Nord Leader Slams Merkel for 'Causing Damage' to the Country

    An aerial view of the Colosseum in Rome
    © REUTERS/ Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo
    Italy's Decision to Join Anti-Russia Sanctions 'Was a Mistake,' Analyst Says
    During the general elections in Italy on March 4, a center-right coalition, consisting of the Lega party, former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, right-wing Brothers of Italy and Us with Italy, won 37.48 percent of the vote in the upper house and 36.96 percent in the lower one.

    Salvini, who has been at the helm of the Lega party since December 2013, became widely known in Europe and beyond mainly thanks to an active campaign against anti-Russian sanctions, as well as harsh criticism of the economic policies of the European Union and the single European currency.

    He became the first Italian party leader to openly recognize Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014.

    Related:

    Italy's Lega Nord Leader to Sign Agreement With United Russia Party on Monday
    Italy's Lega Nord Leader Says Party Will Never Back EU Army Initiative
    Lega Party Lawmaker Says Confident About Center-Right Victory in Italy's Vote
    Tags:
    victory, elections, threat, terrorism, market, sanctions, Lega Party, Vladimir Putin, Matteo Salvini, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Day of the Submariner in Pictures
    Day of the Russian Submariner in Pictures
    Stormy Chasers
    Stormy Chasers
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok