Processing Time for Russian Visas for UK May Double Due to Diplomats' Expulsion

Today, in accordance with the demands of the British authorities, 23 Russian diplomats are leaving the UK. Including family members, 80 people will depart the United Kingdom.

"Naturally, this will affect the issuance of visas to the British citizens. I think that the delays will be almost doubled in terms of time. It means that possible visa processing time may amount to 20 days, urgent visas — up to seven days. We will provide relevant information," Russia's Ambassador to the UK Alexander Yakovenko said while he was seeing off diplomats in London Stansted Airport.

Earlier, London ruled to expel 23 Russian diplomats alleging that Moscow was guilty for poisoning Russian former intelligence officer Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

