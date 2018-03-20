UK MPs Ask Facebook's Zuckerberg to Give Evidence in Cambridge Analytica Case

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Damian Collins, the chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee of the UK House of Commons, said Tuesday that he was requesting that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appear to give oral evidence in the case of the Cambridge Analytica firm, accused of data harvesting.

"The Committee would like to request that you appear before us to give oral evidence … It is now time to hear from a senior Facebook executive with the sufficient authority to give an accurate account of this catastrophic failure of process," Collins said in a letter to the Facebook CEO, adding that the committee was awaiting Zuckerberg’s response by March 26.

The British parliamentary inquiry on fake news has called on Mark Zuckerberg to give evidence, and accuses the company of misleading the committee in prior hearings. Also- former Facebook employee @mixblendr will give testimony tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/ZH674JajyN — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) 20 марта 2018 г.

​Last week, media reported that the personal information of about 50 million Facebook users had been harvested without their permission by the Cambridge Analytica firm, which worked for US President Donald Trump’s electoral campaign and a campaign in favour of the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union, in order to develop a mechanism that would predict and influence the behavior of voters.

UK's Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham said on Tuesday that she is looking for a warrant to search Cambridge Analytica's servers. According to Denham, the key allegation is that the company had acquired users' personal data in an unauthorized way. She also said that the data provisions act requires social media companies like Facebook to use powerful safeguards to avoid the misuse of data.

Denham said that Facebook is also under investigation, adding that it was her "advice to Facebook is to back away and let us go in and do our work."



Chris Wylie, a former employee for Cambridge Analytica, said that the firm used the extracted users' data to create their psychological profiles in order to target them with ads.