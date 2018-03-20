Blast Occurs in Moldova's Capital, Casualties Reported (VIDEO, PHOTO)

"Chisinau police inform that a few minutes ago, there was an explosion in a grocery store on Alexei Matejevic Street in Chisinau, as a result of which two people were killed. Police have arrived at the scene," the police press service said.
The center of Chisinau has been cordoned off.
Explozie cu morți în capitală. Live de la fața locului https://t.co/Yzq2B8axJG pic.twitter.com/Leq3ZUbVEN— UNIMEDIA (@unimediamd) 20 марта 2018 г.
TWEET: Explosion with causalities in the capital. Live from the scene
WARNING: The following video is graphic and may offend sensibilities
