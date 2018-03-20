Register
    Libya's President Muammar Gaddafi (L) greets his counterpart from France Nicolas Sarkozy at Bab Azizia Palace in Tripoli July 25, 2007, the day after the release of six foreign medics from Libyan jails

    Ex-French President Sarkozy Reportedly Held by Police Over Campaign Financing

    © REUTERS/ Pascal Rossignol/File Photo
    160

    The criminal case was opened in 2012, but the investigation was subsequently suspended. In 2017 the case was resumed, and the judge brought preliminary charges against Nicolas Sarkozy, stating that prosecutors had enough evidence to start the criminal process.

    Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was detained by French police over 2007 election campaign finance irregularities, according to Le Monde, which cited a source in the court. Sarkozy will soon be questioned as part of the investigation of the case.

    According to media reports, Nicolas Sarkozy is currently in custody at the judicial police station in Nanterre.

    READ MORE: UK Court Frees Tycoon Suspected of Aiding Gaddafi Sponsor Sarkozy — Reports

    In the spring of 2012, a scandal erupted when it was alleged that Sarkozy had received financial support from former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi — the French edition of Mediapart published documents stating that Libya allegedly transferred 50 million euros to Sarkozy's presidential campaign ahead of the 2007 presidential election.

    In addition, the investigators charged Sarkozy with bribery, the use of an official position for personal purposes and with concealing a breach of state secrecy.

    Nicolas Sarkozy was France's President from 2007 to 2012.

