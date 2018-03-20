Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce Sanctions Sputnik UK

EDINBURGH (Sputnik) - Sputnik UK international news agency, has had its membership with the Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce cancelled, and considers the move to be politically motivated, the agency's press service said on Monday.

Membership of the commerce chambers is a common practice for all the companies, which allows them to take an active part in the business and social activities within the country and the region. Sputnik UK is the only international news agency with a main media-hub based in Edinburgh. According to the Sputnik UK press service, the decision of the Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce followed a recent motion passed by the City of Edinburgh Council asking to terminate relationship with the company amid the mounting media pressure against the news agency.

"As a result of an ongoing media and political campaign against Sputnik UK we are disappointed with the decision that has been made by the Chamber of Commerce to end our membership agreement. We disagree with the decision which we believe violates the principles of an independent and non-political body that the Chamber of Commerce claims to be. This is a discreditable moment in the Chambers 230 year history and is a clear signal for other businesses in Edinburgh that media and political pressure can lead to expulsion from this business institution," the statement read.

The Sputnik UK press service specified that the agency generates job opportunities for aspiring media professionals in Scotland and expressed hope that its work and opportunities would be more welcomed as the political climate improves.