Johnson Wrongly Claimed Russian Sanctions Would Affect Visa Applicants

Via an op-ed in the Sun newspaper, Boris Johnson claimed that Russia’s package of retaliatory diplomatic sanctions against the UK “will only punish ordinary Russians by depriving them of harmless opportunities to learn English and apply for UK visas.” His comments refer to Russia’s closing of the British council and consulate in St. Petersburg.

However, the UK embassy in Moscow confirmed to Sputnik today that the consulate in St. Petersburg hasn't been issuing visas for several years, contradicting the British foreign secretary's claims.

"The consulate in Saint Petersburg has not been dealing with issuing of visas for Russian citizens for several years. All these matters are decided upon and dealt with in Moscow," the British embassy in Moscow told Sputnik.

The gaffe-prone politician has been the subject of controversy countless times throughout his political career, including earlier this year, when he wrongly referred to Lebanon instead of Yemen during a cabinet meeting, before being corrected by UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

This latest embarrassment to Boris Johnson comes off the back of Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson being described as a "prepubescent schoolboy" on social media, among numerous other things, after he said "Russia should shut up and go away."

As part of the UK government's kneejerk reaction against Russia over its alleged role in the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal, 23 Russian diplomats were expelled from their posts.

Russia has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attack and called for a joint investigation with the UK based on the standards set out by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW.)

When the UK refused to cooperate, and opted to impose sanctions against Russia, the Russian government responded by expelling 23 British diplomats and closing a number of British diplomatic facilities.