Johnson Wrongly Claimed Russian Sanctions Would Affect Visa Applicants

However, the UK embassy in Moscow confirmed to Sputnik today that the consulate in St. Petersburg hasn't been issuing visas for several years, contradicting the British foreign secretary's claims.
"The consulate in Saint Petersburg has not been dealing with issuing of visas for Russian citizens for several years. All these matters are decided upon and dealt with in Moscow," the British embassy in Moscow told Sputnik.
READ MORE: Boris Johnson Slams Moscow's Response to Expulsion of Russian Diplomats From UK
The gaffe-prone politician has been the subject of controversy countless times throughout his political career, including earlier this year, when he wrongly referred to Lebanon instead of Yemen during a cabinet meeting, before being corrected by UK Prime Minister Theresa May.
This latest embarrassment to Boris Johnson comes off the back of Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson being described as a "prepubescent schoolboy" on social media, among numerous other things, after he said "Russia should shut up and go away."
READ MORE: PM May's Anti-Russia Stance Largely for Own Political Gain, Not UK Security
Russia has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attack and called for a joint investigation with the UK based on the standards set out by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW.)
READ MORE: UK Ignores OPCW Commitment in Skripal Incident — Analyst
When the UK refused to cooperate, and opted to impose sanctions against Russia, the Russian government responded by expelling 23 British diplomats and closing a number of British diplomatic facilities.
All comments
Show new comments (0)