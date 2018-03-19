EU Parliament to Investigate Reports About Facebook Users' Personal Data Misuse

"Allegations of misuse of Facebook user data is an unacceptable violation of our citizens’ privacy rights. The European Parliament will investigate fully, calling digital platforms to account. #CambridgeAnalytics #CambridgeAnalyticaFiles," Tajani wrote in a tweet.
READ MORE: ICO Probes Allegations of Illegal Use of Facebook User Personal Data
According to media reports, Facebook learned of the fact that Cambridge Analytica had access to the personal information of the social network's users in 2015, after which it demanded that the data analysis firm delete the acquired information. The firm assured Facebook that its requirement had been fulfilled, however, last week Facebook learned that the data had not been completely destroyed.
All comments
Show new comments (0)