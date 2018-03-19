Bomb Threats Demanding Money Sent to Number of Schools Across London

The threats reportedly demanded money and warned that they were sending in students armed with explosive devices which would be detonated if their demands were not met, or if the schools notified the police.

Several bomb threats have been sent to a number of school across the UK's capital city, according to the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) and British media.

"This is a message to EVERYONE. We have sent in a student with a bomb. The bomb is set to go off in 3 hours time. If you do not send US$5,000 to payments@veltpvp.com," an email sent to a school in London warns.

Police are investigating reports of communications made to a number of schools across London today, Monday, 19 March.

There have been no arrests. Enquiries are ongoing. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 19, 2018

"If you do not send the money! We will blow up the device. Our site has all the information needed (veltpvp.com). If you try to call the cops we WILL blowup the device on the SPOT! ANY attempt at defusing it yourself will cause it to explode," the email continues.

The text was also translated into Arabic and placed in the same email.

"There's been a number of communications made to schools across London. This is an ongoing investigation," the Metropolitan Police told a local media outlet.

READ MORE: Iraqi Teen Found Guilty Over 2017 London Tube Bomb Attack

It's unclear how many schools have been targeted, but the police did say that at least one school in the borough of Tower Hamlets was threatened with a similar email.

Authorities have now described the threats as "hoaxes" and said they were sent from the US.