UK Police See No Connection Between Skripal and Glushkov Cases

The death of Russian national Nikolai Glushkov, who moved to the UK in 2010 after being convicted of embezzlement and money laundering in Russia, has been reported by his friend on Facebook not long after the poisoning of ex-Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal.

Scotland Yard has found no link between the suspected murder of Glushkov and the poisoning of Skripal, according to London police head Clarke Jarrett.

Police also see no signs of forced entry into the home of the former top manager of Russian Aeroflot airline, who was found dead in the United Kingdom earlier in March.

According to the statement, there are more than 400 material pieces of evidence connected with the death of Glushkov in police disposal, however, no arrests connected with the alleged murder were made.

Earlier, UK Metropolitan Police reported that they had opened an investigation into the the unexplained death of 68-year-old Glushkov.

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of 68-year-old Nikolay Glushkov in New Malden — A post-mortem has given cause of death as compression to the neck https://t.co/3BDvHzKibD pic.twitter.com/aMeihcp9uK — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 16, 2018

​