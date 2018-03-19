Register
15:46 GMT +319 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    A motorist crosses over the border from the Irish Republic into Northern Ireland near the town of Jonesborough, Northern Ireland, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017

    EU-UK Negotiations Yield Draft Deal on Transition Period, Irish Border

    © AP Photo/ Peter Morrison
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    'No Deal Better Than a Bad Deal'? Brexit Negotiations Underway (34)
    0 10

    Negotiations between the UK and EU have proved difficult, with a number of key matters – especially the issue of Northern Ireland’s border – holding up talks and limiting progress in recent months.

    Negotiators from the UK and EU have agreed a draft Brexit treaty which outlines the terms of the transition period, in addition to other matters.

    EU negotiator Michel Barnier praised the British team of negotiators for "their commitment and competence", and presented a color-coded draft of the agreement.

    "It is an international agreement between the United Kingdom and the European Union. An international agreement… we all need precision, and legal certainty which pertains to any such international agreement. And what we're presenting to you today is a legal text, a joint legal text which constitutes, in my mind, a decisive text, because we were able this morning to agree, and after all those days and nights of hard work, on a large part of what will make up an international agreement for the ordered withdrawal of the United Kingdom," he said.

    A demonstrator carries a Union Jack and a European Union flag as the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier visits Downing Street in London, Britain
    © REUTERS/ Hannah Mckay/File
    Brexit Campaigner Dubs EU 'Orwellian State,' Reveals Its Fears
    Barnier went on to describe today's agreement as a decisive step, but warned that "we're not at the end of the road" and added that there is a lot of "important work to be done" on the Irish border.

    He confirmed that this "decisive step" will be presented on March 23 to the European Council by him, President of the European Council Donald Tusk and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker. He also added that the UK's transition period with the EU will end on December 31, 2020.

    Barnier said that he will be meeting "the Brexit steering group" of the European Parliament tomorrow.

    "It is the European council on Friday who will assess and judge the state of the negotiation and, as far as I'm concerned, I shall continue to meet you regularly and report to you on these negotiations in full transparency."

    "Member states are rather satisfied. We are still waiting for Ireland's reaction. Ireland will be discussed further, there is partial convergence of views," an unnamed diplomat was quoted as saying by the Reuters news agency earlier.

    The diplomat also said a "broad agreement" on the Irish border has been reached, although there are some details which still need to be finalized, and added that "final texts" have been negotiated and agreed regarding the rights of expatriates and the UK's financial settlement to the union.

    These comments were made after EU negotiators and envoys from member states met this morning for talks.

    READ MORE: Irish Border Issue Could Complicate Brexit Negotiations — Analyst

    After meeting with Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels, Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney described Brexit talks as "moving forward" via a tweet posted on his official account.

    The UK voted to leave the EU via a nationwide referendum in mid-2016, and is scheduled to formally exit the union in late March, 2019, exactly two years after the government invoked article 50.

    Topic:
    'No Deal Better Than a Bad Deal'? Brexit Negotiations Underway (34)

    Related:

    DUP Gives UK PM Silent Treatment, Demands More Work on Irish Border Issue
    Sputnik Investigation: People Living on the Irish Border Share Brexit Fears
    EU Brexit Draft Text Made DUP 'More Isolated' in Irish Border Debate - Sinn Fein
    Top Scottish Tory Spars With Boris Over 'Casual Disregard' for Irish Border
    Tags:
    Brexit, European Union, Michel Barnier, Britain, Ireland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Presidential Election 2018
    Russian Presidential Election 2018
    Stormy Chasers
    Stormy Chasers
    Turkish Operation in Afrin
    Turkish Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin: Facts and Figures
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse