14:07 GMT +319 March 2018
    Russian Embassy in London

    Russian Diplomats Expelled From UK to Fly Out of London Tuesday - Source

    CC BY 3.0 / Kbthompson / Russian Embassy Residence
    Europe
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian diplomats expelled from the United Kingdom over the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal in Salisbury will depart on board of a special flight out of London on Tuesday, a diplomatic source told Sputnik Monday.

    "A special flight will fly out tomorrow," the source said.

    On March 14, UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced the largest expulsion of Russian diplomats from the UK since the Cold War, explaining the move by arguing that it was "highly likely" that Russia was responsible for the recent attack since the substance used to poison Skripal and his daughter Yulia was identified as a Novichok-class, military-grade nerve agent developed in Russia.

    Police officers get dressed in protective suiting at a car recovery depot in Norton Enterprise Park, where Sergei Skripal's car was originally transported, in Salisbury, Britain, March 13, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
    Berlin's Solidarity With UK Over Skripal Case May Harm Ties With Russia - AfD
    The Russian Foreign Ministry refuted all the allegations and requested the UK Foreign Office for a joint investigation into the case. On Saturday, Russia announced retaliatory measures against the United Kingdom, declaring 23 employees of the UK Embassy in Moscow personae non gratae in response to London's move.

    Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious earlier this month on a bench at a shopping center in Salisbury. Both of them remain in critical condition and are being treated for exposure to a chemical.

    Previously, former Russian intelligence agent Skripal had been accused of espionage on behalf of London. He fled the country and was later granted asylum in the United Kingdom after a US-Russia spy exchange.

    Tags:
    expulsion, Russian diplomats, Sergei Skripal, Russia, United Kingdom
