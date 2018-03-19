Register
10:59 GMT +319 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    In this March 23, 2011 photo, a general view shows the nuclear power plant Olkiluoto 3 'OL3' under construction next to OL2 and OL1 nuclear reactors in Eurajoki, south-western Finland

    Costlier Than Pyramids: Finnish NPP Becomes World's Second-Priciest Building

    © AP Photo/ Lehtikuva, Antti Aimo-Koivisto
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The Finnish Olkiluoto-3 nuclear reactor has been touted as the "flagship of European nuclear energy," but has taken more than a decade to complete and cost the Nordic nation an arm and a leg.

    When completed, the third reactor at Finland's Olkiluoto nuclear power plant will have the distinction of being the world's second most expensive building, higher than that of a number of luxury hotels, sports arenas, skyscrapers and even pyramids, Finnish national broadcaster Yle reported.

    With a breathtaking price tag of €8.5 billion ($11 billion), Olkiluoto-3 is expected to be finished in 2019, 14 years after the start of the construction. For the sake of comparison, the Cheops Pyramid, the largest of the pyramids at Giza, took about 20 years to build. However, construction of the 4,500-year-old pyramid turned to be far more efficient, as it was built over roughly the same period of time and without access to modern technology. Also, its cost in today's money has been estimated at only €4 billion ($4.9), half the Olkiluoto price tag.

    READ MORE: Finnish Survey Indicates Giant Leap in Local Support for 'Russian' NPP

    To offer a more modern building for comparison, New York's replacement One World Trade Center cost an estimated $3.8 billion to build.

    TVO, the company responsible for developing Olkiluoto-3, is nevertheless convinced that the result will be worth the price tag.
    "We believe this facility will become the flagship of Europe's entire nuclear sector," TVO CEO Jarmo Tanhua told Yle.

    TVO was given permission to build the plant by the Finnish cabinet in 2005, making Finland the first Western European country in 15 years to order a new nuclear reactor. Construction began the same year, and was projected to be completed by the end of 2010, but the deadline has been pushed back time and again.

    According to TVO, the construction phase of the project alone would create a total of about 30,000 man-years of employment directly and indirectly. Additionally, the operation phase is expected to create up to 200 permanent jobs. Most of the workers employed in the construction, however, were reported to be foreigners.

    READ MORE: Finland Fancies Future 'Arctic Link' to China via Northern Sea Route

    In March 2018, the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) ruled that the French supplier Areva and its consortium partners are required to pay the Finnish nuclear power company TVO 450 million euros in two installments for delays, thus settling a long and smoldering dispute. In the aftermath of the protracted row, plans to build a fourth reactor were shelved in light of the delays and skyrocketing costs.

    In terms of its price tag, Olkiluoto-3 has no real competitors and loses only to Abraj al-Bait hotel complex in Mecca. The opulent complex, which overlooks the Kaaba, the most holy place of Islam, features the signature Makkah Royal Clock Tower and took €12 billion ($14.8 billion) to build. When completed in 2011, it stirred a controversy because of an Ottoman fortress being torn down to complete the process.

    The list of the most expensive buildings includes Singapore's Marina Bay Sands luxury hotel with the world's largest atrium casino, Apple's headquarters, Romania's house of parliament and Sweden's New Karolinska hospital, which is not yet complete.

    The Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant is located on an island with the same name in the municipality of Eurajoki in western Finland. It is owned and operated by Teollisuuden Voima (TVO).

    Related:

    Finnish Survey Indicates Giant Leap in Local Support for 'Russian' NPP
    Finland Fancies Future 'Arctic Link' to China via Northern Sea Route
    Tags:
    cost growth, nuclear power plant, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Presidential Election 2018
    Russian Presidential Election 2018
    Stormy Chasers
    Stormy Chasers
    Turkish Operation in Afrin
    Turkish Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin: Facts and Figures
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse