Turkish Embassy in Denmark Comes Under Petrol Bombs' Attack - Police

Copenhagen police said that there were no injuries and there was only minor damage to the building.
There was no one inside the building at the time of attack.
READ MORE: Copenhagen to Switch Anti-Terror Barriers With Trees in Aesthetic Facelift
According to a police official, the police are investigating the incident and nobody has been arrested.
Several molotovcocktails thrown at the turkish embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark in the night between sunday and monday. #molotovcocktail #turkishembassy #brandattentat #tyrkietsambassade #erdogan #politidk #embassy #attack pic.twitter.com/yQeOAFIz8S— presse fotos (@pressefotosdk) 19 марта 2018 г.
Recently, there was a surge of terrorist attacks in Europe, including such countries as France, Belgium, Germany and United Kingdom. EU member states have been striving to step up their counterterrorism efforts by all means, including the adoption of additional security measures.
All comments
Show new comments (0)