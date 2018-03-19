Turkish Embassy in Denmark Comes Under Petrol Bombs' Attack - Police

According to police, two people attacked Turkey's embassy in Copenhagen with petrol bombs on Monday.

Copenhagen police said that there were no injuries and there was only minor damage to the building.

There was no one inside the building at the time of attack.

READ MORE: Copenhagen to Switch Anti-Terror Barriers With Trees in Aesthetic Facelift

According to a police official, the police are investigating the incident and nobody has been arrested.

Recently, there was a surge of terrorist attacks in Europe, including such countries as France, Belgium, Germany and United Kingdom. EU member states have been striving to step up their counterterrorism efforts by all means, including the adoption of additional security measures.