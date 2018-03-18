Berlin's Solidarity With UK Over Skripal Case May Harm Ties With Russia - AfD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Berlin's solidarity with the United Kingdom over the row around poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal may negatively affect ties between Germany and Russia, Vice Chairman of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party faction in Bundestag Dr. Roland Hartwig told Sputnik.

"I am very concerned that the position taken by Germany will put further pressure on the relationship between Russia and Germany to the detriment of both countries," Vice Chairman of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party faction in Bundestag Dr. Roland Hartwig said.

Hartwig stressed that the incident has not yet been investigated, and the world leaders should not exclude the possibility of some side that intentionally "fabricated traces" in order to put the blame for that crime on Russia.

On Thursday, the leaders of Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States, issued a joint statement, which condemned the use of a nerve agent in the United Kingdom, calling it an assault on UK sovereignty. They called on Russia to "address all questions related to the attack" that took place in Salisbury, England, on March 4.

Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious earlier this month on a bench at a shopping center in Salisbury. Both of them remain in critical condition and are being treated for exposure to a chemical.

Commenting on the incident, UK Prime Minister Theresa May stated that it was "highly likely" that Russia was responsible for the incident and announced a package of anti-Russia measures, which included the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats from the country, and the suspension of bilateral contacts between London and Moscow.

The Russian Foreign Ministry refuted all the allegations and requested the UK Foreign Office for a joint investigation into the case.

Reacting to the London's move, on March 17 Russia declared their mirror response against the United Kingdom: 23 employees of the UK Embassy in Moscow personae non-gratae in response to London's move.