'German Snowden': Former Bundeswehr Officer Asks for Political Asylum in Russia

For Markus Bergfeld, whose children were allegedly taken away from the family and poisoned with psychotropic drugs, Russia is the last resort, the ex-German officer told the Russian newspaper Daily Storm.

German citizen Markus Bergfeld and his wife Sonja have applied for asylum in Russia. The Russian Embassy in Latvia confirmed the receipt of the application.

"The Bergfeld family, German citizens, have indeed sent a request to the consular department of the Russian embassy in Latvia to grant them asylum in the Russian Federation.The applicants were given corresponding explanations about the norms of Russian legislation with regard to this procedure," a spokesman for the diplomatic mission told Sputnik.

Daily Storm described Markus Bergfeld as a "German Snowden." The man reportedly served in the Bundeswehr and had accidently received access to confidential data, after which his family became subject to persecution by the government.

READ MORE: Snowden: New CIA Head Might Face Arrest in EU Over Role in Torture Program

In an interview with Daily Storm newspaper, Bergfeld claimed that his children were taken away by the German Youth Office and poisoned with psychotropic drugs. His son allegedly died as result of the medications' use.

Bergfeld and his wife are currently staying in Latvia and are waiting for the decision of the Russian diplomats. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova is reportedly aware of the issue.