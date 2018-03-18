UK Has Evidence Russia Stockpiling Novichok for 10 Years - Foreign Ministry

The United Kingdom will give the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) samples of poisoning substance used in Skripal's case, said Boris Johnson in BBC prime time.

"We actually have evidence, which we’ve collected over the past 10 years, that Russia not only worked on the development of nerve agents for the purpose of committing murder but also created and stored [the substance] "Novichok", British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson said to the BBC.

"Tomorrow our technical experts from the OPCW will come from the Hague to the United Kingdom and we will give them samples to test in an international laboratory with the highest reputation," Boris Johnson said.

UK-Russian relations have seriously deteriorated over the Salisbury incident where former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found unconscious in a shopping center. The British side maintains Russian involvement in the poisoning, using the nerve agent called "Novichok", while Moscow has refuted all the accusations.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May stated that it was "highly likely" that Russia was responsible for the incident, since the two were poisoned with a Novichok-class chemical agent that was developed in the Soviet Union.

PM May went on to announce a package of anti-Russian measures, including the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats from the country, and the suspension of bilateral contacts between London and Moscow.

The Russian Federation wasn't long in announcing reciprocal measures against the United Kingdom, declaring 23 employees of the UK Embassy in Moscow personae non gratae in response to London's move