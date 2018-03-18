Georgian PM May Face Resignation After Call to Mend Ties With Russia - Reports

After the statement was published, Kvirikashvili's resignation has been actively discussed by Georgian leadership, as even in his team there was a large number of politicians who opposed the initiative, the broadcaster reported, citing its sources familiar with the situation.
According to the broadcaster, the decision about Kvirikashvili's resignation is to be taken by the founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party, former Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili.
On March 9, the prime minister issued a statement calling on Moscow to take mutual steps to improve bilateral relations, which have been severed since the August 2008 conflict. The Russian Foreign Ministry welcomed Kvirikashvili’s statement.
In August 2008, Georgia cut diplomatic relations with Russia in response to Moscow's recognition of the independence of breakaway republics of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.
The new Georgian government, which came to power in 2012, has set the normalization of relations with Russia as one of its priorities. Since 2014 regular meetings dedicated to the bilateral relations have been held between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin and Georgian Prime Minister's special representative Zurab Abashidze.
