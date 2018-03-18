Slovakia Foreign Ministry Debunks Bratislava Connection to Novichok Nerve Agent

"We categorically reject that Slovakia in any way can be related to chemical weapons — whether it's about the fourth-generation ones or any others — and their use," Susko told journalists.
Earlier on Saturday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the most likely sources of origin of the Novichok substance were the United Kingdom, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Sweden and, possibly, the United States.
On Wednesday, May went on to announce a package of anti-Russian measures, including the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats from the country, and the suspension of bilateral contacts between London and Moscow.
At the same time, the United Kingdom refuses to disclose data on the progress of the investigation, including information about the state of health of Skripal and his daughter.
According to Zakharova, this gives the UK side the opportunity to make the loudest statements without worrying about the evidence and referring to secrecy. Russia categorically refutes its alleged involvement in the poisoning of the Skripals.
